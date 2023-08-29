All associated with Dream Girl 2 can relax now. The film has done well on Monday with weekend momentum continuing into the first weekday as well. Not that this is surprising since there was good growth from Friday to Saturday. However, Sunday growth was good but not on the same lines as the day before. Hence, it was a given that the film would hold on Monday but how much away from the 50% mark on either sides was anyone’s guess.

Thankfully, it has been positive for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer since the drop is less than 50% and that’s something that sets the stage quite well since now it can take advantage of the holiday season ahead. While Friday collections were 10.69 crores, Monday has come to 5.42 crores and this is nice for film to now sustain well today and then grow quite well tomorrow due to Raksha Bandhan holiday. Since there is a partial holiday on Thursday as well in some parts of the country, at least 5 crores more will come on that day as well.

It’s wonderful to see the industry earning one success after another and with 46.13 crores in its kitty already, Dream Girl 2 is a welcome addition as well. All that needs to be seen is that how far would it eventually go, though modest budget of the film warrants that once it gets into that 80-85 crores range, a hit tag would come in.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

