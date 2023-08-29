Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol-starrer commercial potboiler and Akshay Kumar-starrer have been taking the ticket windows by storm ever since it was released three weeks ago. Both films are now competing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl 2 at the box office.

Anil Sharma’s directorial venture inches closer to the remarkable 500 crore milestone, while Amit Rai’s film is capturing extensive attention for its compelling social drama. Following a fortnight, the audience’s focus diverged with the arrival of Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, hitting the screens on August 25th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on the early trends coming in, both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are succeeding in drawing audiences to theatres, even as they compete with Dream Girl 2 at the box office. Both films are steadfastly holding their ground in the box office race. Focusing on the Sunny Deol starrer, the film has maintained its traction, accumulating approximately Rs 4.50 – 5.50 crore* on its 18th day. With these updated numbers, the movie’s cumulative earnings have now surged to Rs 465.15-466.15 crore*. For those unacquainted with the figures, the film had garnered around Rs 460.65 crore until the preceding day, which marked day 18.

In the midst of this, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 is engaged in a spirited battle against Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. According to reports, the film has accrued around Rs 1.50-2.50 crore* on its 19th day. With these new calculations, the movie’s overall takings have now risen to Rs 138.67-139.67 crore*. For those unaware, the film had purportedly accumulated Rs 137.17 crore until the previous day, which marked the end of the 18th day.

Amidst one of the most monumental box office clashes in the annals of Bollywood, both films have remarkably emerged triumphant. As we peer into the approaching month, the cinematic arena prepares for yet another showdown as Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan is set to make its debut in theatres on September 7th.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office Day 18: Stays Over 1 Crore Mark On 3rd Monday Despite Restricted Screens, Will Compete With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News