Putting aside differences, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol hugged it out during the success bash of ‘Gadar 2’. The two were even seen talking about Aaryan Khan, which caught the eyes of many.

A clip has been doing the rounds on social media, where SRK is seen chatting with Sunny and even mentioning his son Aryan Khan. He seemed to be telling him that both of them loved their recent success.

A string of videos also show Shah Rukh Khan having a conversation with actress Ameesha Patel. The ‘Gadar 2’ actress was even seen talking to Aamir Khan.

The who’s who of Bollywood was seen attending the celebrations of ‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the leads.

The ‘Gadar 2’ success bash was also attended by Salman Khan. The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood won the hearts of his fans with his swag. He sported a bald hairdo, donning a black long sleeve shirt, and flared denims. Actress Kajol was seen walking hand-in-hand with actor husband Ajay Devgn.

Others who attended the bash included Kartik Aaryan, couple Arpita and Aayush, brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johan, Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, father-son duo Boney and Arjun Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon amongst others.

