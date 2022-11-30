Samuel L Jackson, aka Nick Fury, clapped back at his pal Quentin Tarantino who criticized the MCU earlier this month when he said actors in Marvel films are “not movie stars.” Several big directors from Hollywood have often criticized the franchise over something or the other.

Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola previously made comments on how Marvel films are not cinema and how the studio keeps producing similar content over and over again. While many people agreed with them, a few didn’t. Even Tarantino joined the bandwagon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking on the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, the Pulp Fiction director said, “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. It’s these franchise characters that become a star.” Now, Samuel L Jackson has to say something about it.

For those who don’t know, Samuel L Jackson has worked with both Quentin Tarantino and Marvel. During his appearance on The View, The Avengers actor said, “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Samuel added, “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars.”

“Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star,” the actor continued. Not just him, but even Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu responded to Quentin Tarantino’s comments.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone,” Simu said.

Do you agree with him and Samuel L Jackson? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Banned In 400 Theatres Of Kerala As Distributors Are Demanding Too Much!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News