Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar is well known for her songs like ‘Second Hand Jawaani’, ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Kala ‘Chashma’, and many more. However, now her impersonator is making headlines after her video is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, a woman disguises herself as ‘Dilbar’ singer Kakkar and orders pizza from Domino’s, but not in a way you would have thought. She ordered a pizza with ‘extra cheese’ while singing one of her songs but there’s a twist. Scroll down to know more.

When the Domino’s executive introduced himself and asked for her order, the woman disguised as Neha Kakkar replies, “Tumko orders pasand hai, mjhko orders me pizza.” To this, the executive says, “Hello ma’am.” The woman then sings another parody song that goes like, “Are bola maine baar baar baar baar baar baar, mujhko pizza dede yaar yaar yaar yaar.”

The pizza executive then further inquires about what type of pizza she wants, and she replies in a musical way, “O pizza de de mujhko pizza… O wo pizza kaisa pizza jismein extra cheese na ho. Aisa pizza dede mjhko jismein thodi cheese toh ho.” Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Ever since the video has been shared on Instagram, it has since gathered close to 52,500 views. It has also collected more than 6,300 likes and several comments. A user commented, “Meanwhile me practising a hundred times before calling Domino’s: I am speaking from this place and I need a pizza. Then on call: I’m a pizza,” while another user wrote, “And omg your notes hit exactly like Neha Kakkar’s.”

A third user then commented, “We want more of these!”

