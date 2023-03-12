Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer seems to be finally gaining momentum and how! After releasing mid-week, the film wasn’t able to score as per everyone’s expectations – blame the working days it witnessed. Helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise director Luv Ranjan, the film opened on the expected lines. After staying low for a few days, the film now seems to be talking at the box office.

The film also stars filmmaker-turned-actor Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Ever since it was announced, all eyes were on TJMM, especially after they dropped the official trailer. Scroll down to know how much it earned on Day 5.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has shown a positive sign and has witnessed an upward trend. According to the latest media reports, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned around 17-19 crore* on its fifth release day. With Day 5 being a Sunday, the collections are expected to go beyond 20 crore as well, depending on the evening shows. TJMM has garnered 53.16 crore in first four days of its release.

Now with the latest numbers, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s total collection now stands at 70.16-72.16 crore* or can cross 73.16 crore* on the fifth day of its release at the box office.

Talking about the day-wise collection, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened to 15.73 crore, followed by 10.34 crore and 10.52 on Day 2 and 3, respectively. It managed to collect 16.57 crore yesterday, i.e., day 4.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has also managed to break some records and emerge as Ranbir Kapoor’s 5th biggest weekend (first 3 days) opener, during 7th highest amongst her biggest weekend (first 3 days) openers for Shraddha Kapoor.

Well looks like the day isn’t far when Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will touch the 100-crore mark. But with the upcoming days being working days, will it be possible for it to achieve the milestone? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

