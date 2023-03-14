Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Witnesses A Fair Monday

It was a fair Monday for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as 6.05 crores came in. This was also the bare minimum expectation from the film so that it can keep going for its extended first week and it has just about managed that. On its opening day the film had connected 15.73 crores so the drop is more than 50%. However, one also needs to take into consideration that this is the sixth day for the film and the weekend had already seen substantial moolah already coming in.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has all far collected 76.29 crores and would now go past the 100 crores mark only in the second weekend. It would have been nicer had the feat been accomplished in the first week itself as that would have kept it going for a 150 crores lifetime. However, now it’s the 120-130 crores range that the film would be setting its eyes on and that would keep it in the same zone as Gangubai Kathiawadi which had released a little more than a year back. So, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together gave Brahmastra, individually their films are collecting in the same lines.

For Luv Ranjan, this film would be a bigger grosser than his last directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Of course, that film had a much smaller budget and had accumulated 108.95 crores in the final run. While a lifetime in excess of 150 crores would have carried a better ring to it, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will at least score a century and that’s a positive news as well if one looks at the dry run that films have been having at theatres with the only exception being Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

