Dakota Johnson’s candid exchange with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show remains one of pop culture’s rarest instances of brutal honesty. The moment, which aired five years ago, continues to bring together audiences to indulge in debates.

Recently, a handful of X users once again chose to revisit the clip, with some even crediting it as the advent of a chain reaction that led to the comedian’s fall from grace in Hollywood. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ straightforward response to DeGeneres was celebrated on the thread as a rare example of a celebrity refusing to let misinformation slide.

The interview occurred during a seemingly casual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, with DeGeneres quizzing Johnson about her birthday party. When the former bluntly insinuated that she hadn’t been invited, Johnson politely but firmly countered, “Actually, no, that’s not true, Ellen. You were invited.”

Johnson even clarified it wasn’t the first time DeGeneres had made her uncomfortable. “Last time I was on the show,” said the Suspiria actress while disclosing the host’s double down, “you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited…I didn’t even know you liked me.”

While the Madame Web star’s tactical reproach was met with cheers, DeGeneres’ career soon diminished amid serious allegations, leading to the eventual cancelation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022. The talk show host recently left the U.S. for the U.K. with her wife, Arrested Development actress Portia de Rossi, and has since called time on her career. Netizens on Twitter have commemorated the fifth anniversary of the viral moment, dissecting the exchange for minute details.

A tweet reading, “5 years since Dakota Johnson ended Ellen DeGeneres,” garnered widespread attention, becoming an opinion hub. Most users credited Johnson’s response as the first domino in unraveling DeGeneres’ reputation, suggesting it empowered others to share their experiences of workplace toxicity perpetuated by the host. Others speculated that her close friendship with Sean Combs, aka Diddy, may have played a part in her downfall. Some took a lighter tone, proposing that the host misplaced the invitation. “Why would Ellen bring it up if she knew Dakota would call BS?” one user mused.

The Johnson—DeGeneres incident has reached Hollywood circles far beyond social media. Actress Drew Barrymore reminded Johnson of the infamous interaction on her talk show, quipping, “People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties,” which Johnson simply laughed off. As the internet continues to analyze the event, the movement has cemented its place in pop culture history.

