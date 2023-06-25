Tom Holland is one of the heartthrobs who has gained immense fame because of his portrayal of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While audiences are expecting his fourth solo Spider-Man movie, he will be seen next in his latest project, The Crowded Room. Unfortunately, the series faced quite negative reviews, and the actor broke the silence as he accepted the reviews and promotes it at an event.

Before The Crowded Room, Holland’s career largely consisted of one high-profile success after another. Apart from his Spider-Man flick, his appearance in the Uncharted movie overperformed financially office due to his star power. However, his new Apple TV+ miniseries is unable to captivate the audiences as his other projects did.

Reacting to the negative reviews, Tom Holland shared what helps him when it comes to dealing with negative reviews in a conversation with UNILAD. “It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show. I’m still here, so I’m very resilient,” said the actor. However, the young actor hopes that the message of the show to resonate, which touches upon difficult and sensitive topics such as mental health and bullying

Talking about the show, while many have critiqued the show’s pacing, lack of stakes, and too much focus on sentimentality as some of the drawbacks, they are lauding Tom Holland’s performance. The Wall Street Journal have praised the MCU star and the cast, including Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried, as “mesmerizing”.

As his statement was all over the internet, users appreciated his honest as one said, “Respect this honestly, he’s a standup guy”

‘He deserves better roles ☹️,” said another.

“good job Tom, you need to respect your job to be respected. bad work happens sometimes, still a good actor tho.” said third user lauding Tom Holland.

With all that, let us know what do you think about Tom Holland’s new series, The Crowded Room. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

