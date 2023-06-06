Actors Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland play mother-son in the show ‘The Crowded Room’. The ‘Shameless’ star has talked about being cast in the role while only being 10-years-older than the Spider-Man depicter.

“It makes sense when I read the script,” she told Entertainment Tonight, reports Deadline.

“Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16. You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now,” added Emmy Rossum.

Emmy Rossum is 36 years old while Holland is 27 in real life. One thing that drew Rossum to playing the role of Candy was “the relationship between mother and son and the closeness and everything that they’re grieving in later episodes.”

‘The Crowded Room’ is a 10-episode limited series that revolves around Danny Sullivan, played by Holland, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

The thriller is told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

