Amanda Seyfried found it “really nice” working with her husband on ‘The Crowded Room’. The 37-year-old actress was pleased she could “check-in” with Thomas Sadoski during breaks from filming the thriller series and admitted her spouse’s presence helped calm her nerves.

She told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column about working with her husband: “It was actually really nice. Because it was in the beginning when I was a little insecure. I felt like it was always nice to check in with him and see if I was doing a good job. And that was really nice.”

And Thomas – who has six-year-old Nina and two-year-old Thomas Jr. with his spouse – was pleased he could bring lightness to the intense days of filming for his wife Amanda Seyfried.

He said: “I wasn’t with her every single day on set. So for me, it was fun to show up, and for her, I think it was like a breath of fresh air to have someone away from the really heavy serious stuff she was doing with Tom [Holland] so I think it worked out really well for both of us.”

Amanda Seyfried acknowledged it feels strange to be promoting her new series at the same time as Elizabeth Holmes – who she played in the Hulu series ‘The Dropout’ – was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to her failed company Theranos.

Amanda Seyfried said: “I definitely like broke away from that. At the end of the day, it’s bizarre but it’s real life and I have nothing to do with her. At the same time, I cared about her so much in order to portray her in this light and I had a lot of compassion because that’s my job as an actor. And I did it, and it was a very good experience and then real life happens and the sky comes falling down on you, and I’ve got to separate from it, and I feel bad.”

