Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Michael’s $1 Billion+ Run? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the next few days, the theaters will be bustling with moviegoers as this year’s first Marvel movie is about to hit the screens. The hype around Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just crazy, but will it hold the interest even after the release and beat Michael at the worldwide box office? Let’s analyze the chances of this Tom Holland starrer beating Michael and achieving an interesting feat worldwide.

It is definitely Zendaya’s year, with multiple releases. Earlier, her rom-com The Drama was released, which was a box-office success. She is reuniting with Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey and then again in Dune 3. She also has this Marvel movie, and it seems it will be the most profitable year for her as an actor. She is truly becoming one of the A-listers in the industry.

How much has Michael earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Antoine Fuqua directed Michael, is the biopic of music legend Michael Jackson. MJ’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrayed the title role in his debut movie, which has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office so far. It is the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year, and it will soon surpass The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the biggest hit of 2026.

Box office summary of Michael

Domestic – $371.9 million

International – $629.8 million

Worldwide – $1.00 billion

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat Michael’s worldwide run?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking to open with almost $200 million collection at the North American box office alone. Therefore, this shows that it would have a massive opening domestically and worldwide. The previous two movies in this Tom Holland-led franchise have earned over $1 billion, and, given the franchise’s upward box-office trend, the upcoming film will also cross the $1 billion mark. It has a good shot at becoming the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year worldwide.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

The official synopsis states, “Following Dr. Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists.[2] Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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