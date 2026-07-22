Lock Upp 2 Salary Revealed: Check Out The Highest Paid Contestant ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lock Upp season 2 comes four years after its maiden season first aired. While the first season was hosted by the bold and unabashed actress Kangana Ranaut, season 2 saw Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh come as hosts. The two celebrities are known for their honest take on situations with a funny twist. The reality game show had become a breakout reality phenomenon for its daring format, raw emotional confrontations, and intense survival-driven gameplay.

Lock Upp 2 Salary

The show airs on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The ongoing season has several popular faces. Here, we look at the payment of some of the prominent faces on the show:

Dheeraj Dhoopar

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show. Moreover, the actor enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his impressive body of work on television. As a result, he reportedly tops the salary chart with a weekly remuneration of 25 lakh.

Ram Kapoor

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Meanwhile, veteran actor Ram Kapoor has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2. According to reports, he earns between 15 lakh and 20 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-paid participants this season after Dheeraj.

Harshad Chopda

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Similarly, Harshad Chopda, best known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, is also among the top earners on the show. Reportedly, he takes home 12 lakh to 15 lakh per week.

Shilpa Shinde

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Before entering the Lock Upp set, Shinde made news by admitting that she lied about her 2017 sexual harassment case she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sajay Kohli. She entered the show as a wildcard entrant. She is reportedly earning 15 lakh per week for her appearance on the show.

Shivangi Joshi

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

She is a popular face on Indian television, having worked on shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more. She is reportedly charging 10-12 lakh.

Akanksha Chamola

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

She is one of the lesser-paid contestants in the celebrity lineup. She is reportedly making 4 lakh per week. The actor has recently remained in the spotlight for her comments about her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna and discussions surrounding her sexuality.

There are several other contestants on the show, like Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serna, Sunita Ahuja, Shresta Iyer, and Madhuri Jain Grover, whose pay has not been publicized.

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