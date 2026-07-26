Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Becomes Aishwarya Lekshmi’s 3rd Highest Grosser ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gatta Kusthi 2 is currently in its fourth weekend. While it has naturally slowed down at the box office, the film is still doing wonders in the records department. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays the lead in the film along with Vishnu Vishal, has seen a change in her highest-grossing film list. Gatta Kusthi 2 has now made it to her top 3 list of highest-grossing films.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Beats Maaman

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s highest-grossing list has seen a shake-up with her recently released sports comedy drama. In its fourth weekend, the film has crossed the net of 40 crore at the Indian box office, beating Maaman. After 16 days, the film’s net collection stands at 40.69 crore at the Indian box office. The film has crossed the lifetime collection of Aishwarya’s 2025 film Maaman at the domestic box office. Maaman ended its theatrical run with a net collection of 40.2 crore.

Take a look at Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Highest-Grossing Films.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1- 266.54 cr Thug Life- 48.16 cr Gatta Kusthi 2- 40.69* crore Maaman- 40.20 cr King Of Kotha- 17.54 cr Gatta Kusthi-9.9 cr Captain- 5.88 cr Gargi- 4.77 cr Godse- 1.51 cr Archana 31 Not Out-0.19 cr

* indicates film is still running in theatres

Currently, Gatta Kusthi 2 stands at third position on Aishwarya’s list, trailing Thug Life and Ponniyin Selvan 1. The sports comedy drama needs more than 8 crore to become Aishwarya’s second-highest-grossing film. However, it is unlikely for the film to achieve the milestone. Tamil Nadu was Gatta Kusthi 2’s biggest market, and now the screens have been taken over by Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong Jana Nayagan. Therefore, it makes it difficult for the film to hit the half-century mark at the domestic box office. In another week, the announcement for the film’s OTT streaming will also be made, reducing its box office impact.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Week 3: 5.45 crore

Day 22: 0.09 crore

Day 23: 0.19 crore

Total: 40.69 crore

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