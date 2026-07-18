Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Aishwarya Lekshmi Eyes Major Milestone( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Gatta Kusthi 2 is now in its third week. The film has already recouped its budget and is now setting box-office milestones. In its first week itself, the film became the highest-grossing film for its male lead, Vishnu Vishal. Now Aishwarya Lekshmi is eyeing a new career milestone with Gatta Kusthi 2. The milestone is just one good weekend away at the box office for the actress.

Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Highest Grossing Films

The recently released comedy sports drama sees the actress play a wrestler. The film has been a box-office winner since day 1, with massive audience acceptance. It ended its second week with an impressive number and is looking to keep the momentum going in the third week. The film is also on the path to enter Aishwarya Lekshmi’s top 3 highest-grossing films in India.

Currently, at number 3 on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s list is the film Maaman (2025). The film ended its theatrical run in India with a lifetime collection of 40.20 crore. Meanwhile, Gatta Kusthi 2 is currently at 35.65 crore. The film needs only 4.56 crore to beat Maaman and earn the 3rd spot on the list. With the current pace, the Tamil comedy sports drama can achieve the milestone for Aishwarya in its third week itself. The film will likely get a push in its third weekend, making the milestone achievable.

Take a look at Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Highest-Grossing Films.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1- 266.54 cr Thug Life- 48.16 cr Maaman- 40.20 cr Gatta Kusthi 2- 35.65 cr King Of Kotha- 17.54 cr Gatta Kusthi-9.9 cr Captain- 5.88 cr Gargi- 4.77 cr Godse- 1.51 cr Archana 31 Not Out-0.19 cr

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Day 15: 0.69 crore

Total: 35.65 crore

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