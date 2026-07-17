Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Needs Nearly 20 Crores To Achieve Hit Status (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gatta Kusthi 2 has completed two weeks at the box office. The comedy sports drama stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film instantly struck a chord with the audience and achieved box-office success due to positive word of mouth. The film is still running strong at the box office but might struggle to get the hit status as Jana Nayagan is set to take center stage in Tamil Nadu.

Will Jana Nayagan Impact Gatta Kusthi 2?

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is going to cause a dent in the collections of the film releasing around it. There is no question about that. Therefore, when the makers of Jana Nayagan announced July 23 as the release date, many filmmakers rescheduled their films. However, films already running in theatres might see their run shortened.

Case in point is Gatta Kusthi 2! The film might not achieve hit status at the box office. For the film to become a hit, it will have to make 100% profit over its budget. Gatta Kusthi 2 currently needs nearly 20 crore to become a hit, a difficult feat to achieve in its third week.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Budget vs Box Office

The film was made on a modest budget of 27 crore. While the film has reached break-even, it is still far from scoring a hit. After two weeks, the net total for India stands at 34.93 crore. In its second week, Vishnu Vishal’s film saw competition from Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan’s Idhayam Murali. The latter’s film also starred Fahadh Faasil in a special role. Both films will have to look to maximize their collections in the coming week before Jana Nayagan takes the theatres by storm.

Day-Wise Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Week 2: 12.83 crore

Total: 34.93 crore

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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