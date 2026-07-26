Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 16 ( Photo Credit – T-Series; Instagram )

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and the Dhamaal 4 gang have delivered a success at the Indian box office. The adventure comedy has recovered its 150 crore budget in 16 days and emerged as the 7th profitable venture in Bollywood in 2026. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Enjoys over 100% jump on the third Saturday

According to the official figures, Dhamaal 4 collected 4.79 crore net on day 16. It witnessed a 109% jump in comparison with 2.29 crore collected on the third Saturday. It is now facing competition from Jan Neta, but there’s no significant rivalry in Bollywood, which is benefiting Indra Kumar’s directorial.

The total collection in India reaches 150.41 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 177.48 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Day 15: 2.29 crore

Day 16: 4.79 crore

Total: 150.41 crore

7th success of Bollywood in 2026

Dhamaal 4 was made on a reported budget of 150 crore. In 16 days, the makers have recovered complete investments through the theatrical run, gaining the success verdict.

The adventure comedy is the 7th profitable affair in Bollywood in 2026 after The Kerala Story 2, Border 2, Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Set to beat Shaitaan!

Another milestone is close to being achieved. Today, it will surpass Shaitaan to emerge as Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Post that, it will beat Total Dhamaal, emerging as the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.30 crore Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Dhamaal 4 – 150.41 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 150.41 crore

India gross: 177.48 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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