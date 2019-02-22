Total Dhamaal Movie Review Quicker: A ‘Not So Clever’ Comedy, Funny In Parts!

Total Dhamaal Movie Review Quicker: Following the similar template as its predecessor (Dhamaal), this one too has a large hoard of people on a treasure hunt. Guddu (Ajay Devgn) and Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) are introduced stealing 50 crores from a Police Commissioner (Boman Irani). With a bit of ‘Hera Pheri’, the money lands itself in a Zoo in Janakpur.

Avinash (Anil Kapoor) and Bindu (Madhuri Dixit), a couple on the verge of having divorce and Adi (Arshad Warsi) and a fireman Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) go through the obstacles to reach Janakpur. From stealing cars to an auto-rickshaw inspired helicopter, a lot happens in the distance of 400 kilometres.

The first half has its moments but the humour mostly is loud and dry. The comedy genre demands a certain kind of (over)acting but the cast here takes it to another level. Many funny things are just unfunny & Indra Kumar (Director) tries too hard to make you laugh. Apart from a handful of times, there isn’t much to rejoice in the first half.

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

The team isn’t just funny and entertaining, it’s large-hearted too. Apart from cancelling the release of the film in Pakistan, the team of Total Dhamaal has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film releases worldwide today. Stick to this space for a full review.

