Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, is a name almost everyone has heard of. From the squared circle to the big screens, Johnson has proved his mettle everywhere he has stepped foot. He has once again captured the spotlight as the demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s beloved film Moana. Johnson, who originally voiced Maui in the animated version, is set to reprise this iconic character in a new format that has fans buzzing with excitement.

The live-action film promises to bring a fresh perspective to the story of Moana, a young Polynesian girl who embarks on a daring journey to save her people with the help of Maui. Catherine Lagaʻaia will play the role of Moana in the movie. As anticipation builds for its release on July 10, 2026, Johnson’s recent picture from the sets left fans in awe, with many fans wondering whether his body in Moana is real.

Dwayne Johnson Is Happy Fans Are Confused About His Body In Moana

In an interview with Extra TV, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his Maui appearance in Moana was crafted using a meticulously designed bodysuit. While he is physically already a beast, getting into the shape of Maui in reality for anyone is an almost impossible task. Nonetheless, Johnson expressed his joy and relief that fans initially believed he had bulked up, saying, “That’s a suit that took a long time to put on. I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because that means you couldn’t tell.”

He also discussed how the makers wanted to maintain secrecy during filming. Despite efforts to erect barriers on set, paparazzi managed to capture leaked photos, to which Johnson joked, “Sh–, We got caught.” While this might not be his real body, getting into Maui is still no easy task. The bodysuit takes “a couple of hours every day,” and it’s a part of Johnson’s job.

Although he voiced the character in the animated original, Johnson described stepping into the live-action role as an “eye-opening” experience. He noted how donning the bodysuit and being on set made the character feel real in a new way. “It becomes real all of a sudden,” Dwayne Johnson said.

