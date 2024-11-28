Between dazzling covers and high-energy anthems, Miley Cyrus confessed to nearly having a panic attack in front of almost 20,000 fans at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Cyrus, who kicked off the night with We Can’t Stop (paired with a cheeky snippet of Pixies’ Where Is My Mind?), revealed during a pause that she had confided in her longtime drummer, Stacy Jones, about feeling overwhelmed. “I thought I was having a panic attack,” she admitted, addressing the crowd honestly. “Like everyone else, for the last year and a half, I have been locked away and isolated, and it is stunning to be back in a place that used to feel like second nature. Being on stage used to feel like home, and it doesn’t anymore because of how much time I spent at home locked away.”

The pandemic had taken its toll on the singer, who added, “The last year kind of removed this divide, this curtain, and we’re allowing people to see us in our most vulnerable, our most isolated, our most hurt, our most scared states.” Her words struck a chord, turning the performance into a shared healing moment with her fans.

But if you thought the night was about to spiral, think again. Miley used that moment of vulnerability to fuel the rest of the show, and what followed was nothing short of spectacular. She tore through Blondie’s Heart of Glass with raw power, teamed up with Wiz Khalifa for their swaggering collab 23, and even took on Janis Joplin’s Maybe with fiery intensity.

Her emotional transparency only made her performances more electric. She stripped back the theatrics for Cher’s Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), delivering it with gut-wrenching simplicity under a lone spotlight. Then came fan favorites like The Climb, Wrecking Ball (featuring a stunning Nothing Compares 2 U cover), and the euphoric Party in the U.S.A., where she embraced her audience by collecting fan gifts and even slipping into an old Hannah Montana tee.

It was a night of sequins, raw vocals, and an artist rediscovering her stage legs. By the end, Cyrus had fully reclaimed her element, proclaiming, “This was the greatest concert in the world.” For the roaring crowd, it was impossible to disagree.

From panic attack to powerhouse, Miley proved she’s not just a performer—she’s a force of nature. Summerfest 2021 won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the vulnerability she boldly shared.

