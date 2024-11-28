Surprise! Dwayne Johnson, The Rock himself, has a body insecurity—his abs. The guy who could bench press a truck’s a little insecure about his stomach. Cue the shock.

In a hilarious chat with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, the duo tackled some of the most bizarre online searches about themselves. And when the question “What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?” popped up, Johnson’s reaction was pure gold: “F***ed up!” he said, clearly baffled. But then, in typical Rock fashion, he dropped the truth bomb. His abs? It’s not the Insta-perfect six-pack you’re imagining.

Here’s the scoop: during a WWE match, The Rock went all-in and tore the top of his quad off his pelvis. It sounds like a wrestling move gone wrong, right? Well, it caused a chain reaction, including a tear in his abdomen wall. Result? Triple hernia emergency surgery. Ouch. And boom, that’s how his abs ended up with a few “imperfections.” It’s not exactly the stuff of gym selfies.

Now, before you get too concerned, let’s clear the air. Blunt, being the playful powerhouse she is, jumped to Johnson’s defense: “It’s not his fault, guys… what’s wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?” Classic Emily, always throwing a little shade at the internet.

Still, the question remains: why would anyone question The Rock’s abs? The dude’s been slammin’ in the gym forever, and his roles in Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Jungle Cruise prove he’s got more muscle than most of us can dream of. But it’s not all about the gym. It’s about life’s little bumps—like wrestling injuries that come with the territory.

The infamous injury happened during a 2013 match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29. “I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. Tear, tear, tear,” Johnson explained, sounding like it was just another Tuesday. We’d be crying if that happened to us, but he’s The Rock.

But don’t think he’s sitting on his couch nursing a bruised ego. Nope. He’s still in the gym, still lifting, still flexing. The Rock doesn’t stop. And beyond that, he’s sharing the fitness love with his daughter, Jasmine—who’s already learning to embrace sports with her pop.

So next time someone asks about Dwayne Johnson’s abs, remember: they might not be perfect, but they tell a story—of hard work, life’s little setbacks, and the ultimate comeback. Ultimately, he’s still the guy who can do just about anything. Abs or not.

