Star Wars’ world-shifting debut in 1977 gave the galaxy more than just unforgettable characters; it also gave us one of Hollywood’s most unexpected behind-the-scenes romances. Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford had a secret affair on set. The truth emerged decades later in Fisher’s memoir The Princess Diarist, where she spilled the galactic tea about their brief but intense fling. The Star Wars phenomenon set the stage for their secret romance. Just 19 and fresh off as Princess Leia, Fisher was wrapped up in a whirlwind with the 33-year-old married Ford, who was already a rising star. The affair was kept under wraps—until Fisher decided to tell the world in 2016. She described it as more of a “three-month one-night stand” with plenty of emotional baggage. According to Fisher, when you’re filming on location, “everything is permitted,” but that didn’t make the affair any less complicated.

Fisher admitted to feeling guilty about getting involved with a married man. But despite the guilt, she was utterly captivated. She was “obsessed” with Ford, and making him her “number one priority” became an all-consuming mission for the young actress. Sadly, her dream of Ford leaving his wife, Mary Marquardt, for her was just that—a dream. As filming wrapped on the first Star Wars movie, Ford returned to his family, leaving Fisher to reflect on what could have been.

Time, however, had a way of rewiring the storyline. Ford’s marriage to Marquardt ended after Star Wars exploded and changed the film industry. This opened a small window for a brief rekindling of their chemistry when they reunited on set for The Empire Strikes Back. But by then, Fisher had moved on. She married musician Paul Simon in 1983, and after a whirlwind divorce, she began dating talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Fast forward to 2016, and the Star Wars stars were back in touch. Fisher, always the bold one, contacted Ford before the release of her memoir. Ford’s response? A playful, “We need to lawyer up,” hinting that the book might bring up too much for him to handle. Fisher, in her signature wit, even joked about how Ford would likely react to the juicy details of their past. But it was clear—despite all the years, the history, and the intensity—they were still friendly. Fisher admitted to The Guardian in 2016, “Yes, I love him. I’ll always feel something for him.”

Their “romance” may not have had the fairytale ending, but there was always a deep connection between Fisher and Ford, one that transcended the screen. They were, after all, two of the brightest stars in the galaxy—a place where even the most improbable relationships can exist. Ultimately, the actual Star Wars saga wasn’t just about the force but the love that never truly faded. May the force (and their unspoken bond) live on in the stars.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Devastated On Seeing Singer’s Final Moments Before Death: “It Can’t Get More Painful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News