Filmmaker George Lucas possessed a grand vision for his groundbreaking creation, Star Wars, and didn’t compromise in any way whatsoever. With the franchise’s inception, Lucas set out to transport audiences to a galaxy far far away where epic space adventures would take place. By seamlessly mixing elements of science fiction and fantasy, and compelling storytelling, Lucas didn’t leave any stone to make Star Wars a cultural phenomenon. However, it is worth noticing some peculiar occurrences that took place during filming and one such incident happened with none other than late actress Carrie Fisher.

Fisher portrayed the character of Princess Leia in the franchise and took the world by storm with her impeccable acting skills. While Fisher’s unforgettable gold bikini ensemble has been forever etched into pop culture history, it seems that was the closest she ever came to wearing any undergarments on set. Yes, you heard it right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking in an interview with Blastr (via FandomWire) in 2010, renowned actor Carrie Fisher came forward with a bombshell revelation in which she opened up about the surprising absence of her underwear during the production of Star Wars. During the interview, the actor noted that George Lucas told him to not wear a bra during filming, and interestingly, he had a very strong scientific reason behind that decision.

“He explained that in space you get weightless, and so your flesh expands. What? But your bra doesn’t, so you get strangled by your bra. That’s why I couldn’t wear a bra in the first Star Wars. George actually came backstage when I did the show in San Francisco and told me that,” Carrie Fisher said.

It is challenging to ascertain the accuracy of this account, but it has undeniably become a part of Star Wars lore and has sparked widespread discussions among fans.

In conclusion, George Lucas’s grand vision for Star Wars revolutionized cinema, captivating audiences worldwide. His ability to build an imaginative universe continues to inspire generations. And while the bizarre details that emerged from behind the scenes may do some damage to Star Wars’ legacy, they do not diminish the cinematic masterpiece that Lucas created.

Must Read: “Tom Cruise Was A H*rny Guy… We’d Have S*x Whenever We Could… I Came Out Of A Bathroom & He Was…”: Ex-GF Diane Cox’s Steamy Revelations About The Mission Impossible Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News