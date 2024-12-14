Gladiator II by Ridley Scott might not earn as much as its contemporary movies – Wicked and Moana 2, but it is also achieving remarkable feats at the box office. Recently, it has surpassed 1972’s The Godfather’s global haul to accomplish an interesting title. It has also beaten the worldwide collections of Tom Hanks starrer The Green Mile. Scroll below for more deets.

The 1972 epic gangster movie, based on Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel, was directed by veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. It has an ensemble cast comprising Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte, and Diane Keaton. It was the first film in the Godfather trilogy, and the series has received multiple awards, including several Oscar nominations.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals Ridley Scott’s film recorded the third-biggest third Thursday of 2024 for R-rated films with its solid $1.1 million gross. Although it lost 140 theatres last Friday, and part of them were IMAX theatres showing Interstellar, the film has reached a $138.1 million cume in the United States. It is expected to earn a $175-$200 million run in North America.

Now, according to Collider’s report, Ridley Scott’s film Gladiator II has surpassed Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather to become one of the top 35 highest-grossing historical fiction movies of all time. Ridley Scott’s film earned $240.14 million overseas, and allied with the domestic cume, its worldwide cume stands at $387.27 million. It has, therefore, beaten the global collection of The Godfather’s $250.34 million; in addition to that, it has also crossed The Green Mile’s $286.80 million worldwide total.

Ridley Scott’s film, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, will reportedly arrive on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ in the new year. Globally, it is currently the 13th highest-grossing film of the year and is eyeing the 12th spot occupied by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which has a worldwide haul of $397.37 million.

Gladiator II was released in the US theatres on November 22.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (Worldwide): Less Than $1 Million Away From Venom: The Last Dance’s Global Cume

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News