The popular sci-fi horror show Stranger Things has reached its last leg, and it will end with Season 5. Season 4 of the show was dropped this year. It was released in two parts, with each episode being over one hour. The show is based in Hawkins, Indiana, in the backdrop of the 1980s. The show’s central characters include Eleven, Mike, Will, Max, Dustin, and Lucas, with Eleven being the most important one.

In the first season, when Eleven or El broke out from the Hawkins Lab, things started to change in Hawkins, and with the latest season, the main antagonist of the series, Vecna, has finally come to light. The true identity of Vecna was one hell of a revelation on the show, and Season 4, like its previous seasons, packed a munch at the end. The season finale was more emotional than its predecessors since Max, one of the fan favourites, slipped into a coma. This Stranger Things season introduced Eddie Munson, who soon became a fan favourite. And his death shook the fans hard.

The makers of the show Matt and Ross Duffer, fondly known as the Duffer brothers, have been very tight-lipped about their plans for the fifth and the final season. But, finally, they have opened up about their plans for the series finale. As per reports by Comic Book, the makers shared what they have in store for the fans. Keep reading to know in detail.

The Duffer Brothers plan to pay tribute to the entire series by picking up unused ideas from the show’s previous seasons and using them in this fifth instalment. Speaking about the ending, they said, “Even the ending is a little bit different [now]. A lot of the big ideas are the same, but the stuff that happens within, it’s very different.”

The report published by Comic Book also mentioned that the final season of Stranger Things would mirror the series’ first season. Ross Duffer said, “the way we see it is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each,” he said this about season 5. The makers or Netflix have not announced a significant date for its release yet.

A few days back, they also mentioned that no new characters would be introduced in the final season. They will be focusing on the central characters only. As for fans of Eddie Munson, there is still no news of his coming back to the series. Joseph Quinn portrayed the role of Eddie Munson.

