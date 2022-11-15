Stranger Things is currently among the most popular series and as the show is slated to end this year with the release of its final season, actor David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper, recently opened up about how excited he was for the series to end.

David Harbour is a noted American actor who has essayed a variety of roles in his career so far. Some of his best works include Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, State of Play, The Green Hornet, End of Watch, Snitch, The Equalizer, Black Mass, etc.

According to Screenrant, David Harbour reflected on how excited he was for Stranger Things’ end because he wanted to do other things. He went on to shed light on how Jim Hopper was his favourite character while adding how he would now be able to pour his soul into filming.

David Harbour said during Phase Zero, “That’s a hard question to answer because I’m excited for it to be the end because I’m excited to do other things. There’s so many other things which I wanna do and at the same time, it’s my favorite character that I’ve ever played and those guys, the Duffer brothers, are my favorite guys and they make my favorite stuff. So, of course, it has a real sadness to it. The great thing is, we know it going in and it’s not something where it will come up on us and we’ll be like “Oh that was the last time, we got canceled.” It’s like, we know it and so in that way, I’ll be able to pour my soul into this year of filming, or however long it’ll take to shoot eight episodes, I’ll be able to pour my soul into Jim Hopper who I’ve loved, but in a way, it’ll be a real consummation as opposed to something where I have to feel sad or all kinds of things about it and I can really just do it.”

On the other hand, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming American sports drama film Gran Turismo which is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

