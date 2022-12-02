RS+RS (Ranveer Singh plus Rohit Shetty) is a pair that has always given meaty action sequences, massy comedy, and massive music scores. Well, the duo is back with their new venture Cirkus and after a long wait finally, the trailer has been dropped a while back. Well, it’s everything that it had promised to give: double role confusion, comedy & tickling one-liners, mass-energy from the team, and so on and so forth. Now, here’s how the netizens reacted to the film’s trailer.

For the unversed, Ranveer had worked with Rohit Shetty in Simmba, a venture under the Singham universe, and then he later appeared in Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

When we watch a Rohit Shetty movie, what do we expect – big sets, one-liners, bone-tickling comedy, action-packed drama, and well, these all were seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus as well. The movie is in itself a comedy verse. A few hours back, the makers and the team dropped the trailer, and it immediately created a buzz all around it.

Check out the trailer:

As soon as the trailer was released, the netizens and critics took Twitter by storm and shared their responses to the same. So far, the trailer starring Ranveer Singh has received a mixed reaction from Internet users.

While one wrote, “If #Cirkus movie is anything like #CirkusTrailer then it is 100% guaranteed flop, And what is with makeup artist nowadays every character looks so fake and also the set of the movie looks absolutely fake. Guaranteed flop to be honest.” Another tweet can be read as, “Media & few #SamosaSeller were unnecessary hyping #Cirkus TRAILER which is way below than their assertive tweet. #RanveerSingh despite being a terrific ACTOR fails to make us laugh even in one scene. Har picture me #Deepika ko ghusedna jaruri hai.”

On the other hand, other critics and reviewers appreciated the trailer. One wrote, “#CirkusTrailer – typical #RohitShetty entertainer, where its not just about one big name its about entire Starcast, made for HINDI HEARTLAND, Energetic + Colourful + Golmal ki Shuruat + Rohit Shetty Brand + Comedy Genre + Christmas = film will do well at the BOX OFFICE. #Cirkus.”

Check out the reactions here:

Media & few #SamosaSeller were unnecessary hyping #Cirkus TRAILER which is way below than their assertive tweet. #RanveerSingh despite being a terrific ACTOR fails to make us laugh even in one scene. Har picture me #Deepika ko ghusedna jaruri hai 🤦‍♂️ . — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) December 2, 2022

If #Cirkus movie is anything like #CirkusTrailer than it is 100% guaranteed flop, And what is with makeup artist nowadays every character looks so fake and also the set of the movie looks absolutely fake. Guaranteed flop to be honest. https://t.co/psLj3z2Lqe — Chalak Billu (@chalakbilllllu) December 2, 2022

Saw #CirkusTrailer. This one is a MEGA ENTERTAINER all the way. #RohitShetty has given number of comedy BLOCKBUSTERS and #Golmaal franchise is his BIGGEST. Now #Cirkus is set to challenge that in a big way. There is so much packed in this trailer which is a movie in itself! pic.twitter.com/2b7GA7iXkr — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 2, 2022

#Cirkus TRAILER IS BRILLIANT- FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF HIGHEST ORDER. Huge Scale – Best ever ensemble Cast – Fantastic Comedy – Chartbuster Music & Colossal two Surprises store for the audience.. You all gonna love it for sure. #RohitShetty – #RanveerSingh BIGGEST HIT on cards. pic.twitter.com/9ZBIYSTi4L — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 1, 2022

#CirkusTrailer – typical #RohitShetty entertainer, where its not just about one big name its about entire Starcast, made for HINDI HEARTLAND, Energetic + Colourful + Golmal ki Shuruat + Rohit Shetty Brand + Comedy Genre + Christmas = film will do well at the BOX OFFICE. #Cirkus — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 2, 2022

Well, did you see Deepika Padukone at the end as a cameo? That’s the main highlight of the trailer, isn’t it? Cirkus will be released on the Christmas weekend on December 23, and apart from Ranveer Singh the movie will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever and actors in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts about the trailer? Let us know!

