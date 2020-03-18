Coronavirus Pandemic: Siddharth Roy Kapur Urges Film Fraternity To Contribute Relief Fund For Daily Wage Workers In The Industry

Coronavirus Pandemic: The Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for all the workers in the entertainment industry. This was said in a statement released by them which was penned by Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is the President of The Producers Guild of India. As everyone knows that the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) has announced that all the production work shall be halted till March 31st, it would be a huge blow to the workers whose daily income depends on the industry. So the industry had to step up in this time of crisis and offer a helping hand to the backbone of the Industry.

Siddharth Roy Kapoor said in the written statement that ’In light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry,” He added, “We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the Fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimize the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time’.

The statement was shared on social media by some of the actors like Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif. The decision to restart the operations will be taken according to the status of the coronavirus situation.

