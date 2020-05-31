Maharashtra Government Gives Green Signal To Resume Shoot, Strict Guidelines To Be Followed

The film & TV fraternity has been affected a lot because of the ongoing lockdown, following the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. However, today seems to be a breather, as the Maharashtra government has given a green signal to the producers to resume work. But, with strict guidelines and below is all you need to know about the same.

After a lot of meetings and discussions, the Maharashtra Government has finally given a nod to filmmakers to resume shooting. The decision about when to resume work has been left on the producers. As said earlier, work will only resume post every member of the cast and crew has gone through required medical tests.

According to the new guidelines, if any member on a set is found COVID-19 positive, the complete project will have to be stalled for 3 days. Other highlighted points that everyone will have to follow are the sanitisation and disinfection processes. Keeping the windows and doors opened for ventilation, crowd management, usage of eco-friendly things and the Aarogya Setu application, are also a few points made compulsory.

According to a report, Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) chairman, JD Majethia, has thanked CM Uddhav Thackeray. He also said that the fraternity will decide on when to resume according to their capacity.

Meanwhile, we recently saw Akshay Kumar shoot for the first-ever project post the lockdown was imposed. It was a short film that is made in order to make people aware about the life after lockdown. Directed by R Balki, the team wrapped up the shoot in just 3 hours by following all the necessary guidelines.

