Amitabh Bachchan On Gulabo Sitabo Release On OTT: “The Best Way To Survive Is To…”

Recently, it was announced that Shoojit Sircar’s quirky drama Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be having its global premiere on Amazon prime video on June 12. This sparked controversy between multiplex chain owners and the film producers. Now Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his upcoming film and his view on OTT platforms.

Gulabo Sitabo is a story of hilarious banter between a tenant played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and the owner of an old haveli played by Amitabh Bachchan. The director of the film, Shoojit Sircar is teaming up with Big B for the second time after Piku. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the whole buzz going around the film.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh Bachchan was asked if his first release on OTT platforms feels any different from his earlier in-theatre releases? He said – “First of all, I want to know what OTT means. Is it an abbreviation for ‘Oh Teri!’. Sorry, a bad one. That’s the Punjabi in me. As you know, my mother was Sikh. Coming back to your question, no it doesn’t feel any different. Why should it? I’ve been working for 51 years and I’ve witnessed a lot of changes. The best way to survive is to embrace change, not fight it”.

Amitabh Bachchan was asked if it was difficult for Ayushmann Khurrana to be so rude to him in the film? He said – “Let me correct you. The young actors are very confident and not in the least awed by me. The current generation of actors is a pleasure to work with. They are well-prepared before coming on the sets and thoroughly professional. Ayushmann had no problem whatsoever being, as you say, rude to me on camera. It’s ACTING, remember?”.

Meanwhile, other than Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan has films such as Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre in the line-up.

