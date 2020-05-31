Hina Khan Misses Chilling On Beach & We Relate To Her!





Actress Hina Khan is bored staying indoors amid lockdown, and says that she wants her licence to chill back.

Hina shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach.

“I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK… #BeachLove #ThrowBack,” she captioned the image, which currently has over 284K likes. Hina Khan had previously shared a video of herself working out at home amid lockdown.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on screen in “Hacked“, a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

“Hacked” is directed by Bhatt.

Hina, who was part of one of the longest running TV shows — “Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai”, has another film titled “Lines” for which she had travelled to Cannes Film Festival this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!