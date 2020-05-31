Surbhi Jyoti On Non-Payment Issues Of TV Actors: “We Should Not Take Advantage…”

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress’ popularity shot through the roof after her stint in shows like Qubool Hai and the Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3. But in a time when the world is battling a medical and financial crisis; our beloved Telly Town actors’ closer home are no exceptions.

With the Coronavirus induced lockdown not coming to an end anytime soon, several actors of the television industry have opened up about the issue of non-payment and the complication they are facing.

Surbhi Jyoti has voiced her opinion about the increasing cases of actors being not paid their dues amid the pandemic. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I feel that we should not take advantage of each other’s situation and if there is a genuine problem, I would say, don’t cut the money, but ask the person to hold and wait for some time, if you think that the person really needs it, at least do partial payments.”

Surbhi Jyoti further said, “The situation will get better and this is not the end of the world crisis, none the less, I would say that one shouldn’t ask for money until necessary and if it is, the person should make the payments. For instance, I am paying my staff, because that is the least I can do, and they are dependent on this, so it is my responsibility.”

The cast of ZEE TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk has on several occasions spoke about the issue of not being paid for their job, even though the show has been off-air for over a year now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!