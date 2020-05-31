Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Are Expecting Their First Baby Together, Deets Inside

Love birds Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been making news for a long time now. The couple looks stunning together and their pictures are always doing rounds on social media. Earlier Hardik and Natasa hit the headlines as they announced their engagement on New Year.

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the big update with his fans and wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged”

Even Natasa Stankovic posted the big update on Instagram and wrote, “Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93”

Now there’s an update which is a great surprise for the fans of both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and it’s that the couple is all set to welcome a new member to their family soon. Yes, Hardik and Natasa together are expecting a baby already and the Indian Cricket batsman broke the big news on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt note.

“Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏” he wrote along with a few pictures of the couple.

In the first pic, we can see both Hardik and Natasa placing their hands on the baby bump and the latter looking towards the former in a very adorable way. The next pic is probably from their wedding where Natasa again can’t take her eyes off Hardik.

He added a couple of more adorable pictures of both in the Instagram gallery post. Have a look:

We wish the couple a great time ahead along with the upcoming member of their family.

