Tollywood superstar Ram Charan who has been super busy from the past number of months following his magnum opus project RRR took to his Facebook with a humble request for his fans. The Telugu star had a note where he mentioned his fans not gather in large numbers and to avoid social gatherings on his Birthday that falls on 27th March.

The actor’s note read, “We are in an abnormal situation and it is time that we all avoid mass gatherings. Please avoid celebrating my birthday this year. If you fulfil your social responsibility that would be the bigger birthday gift to me.”

Talking about his period actioner RRR, the magnum opus also stars Jr.NTR in lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

RRR is currently been put on halt following the Coronavirus pandemic. As per reports over 80 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed, except for some crucial scenes.

The film also has south actors Samuthirkani and Rahul Ramakrishna along with foreign actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles.

RRR is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

The film which was originally supposed to release on 30th July, following the delay in shooting during multiple occasions will release on 9th January 2021 in 10 Indian languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!