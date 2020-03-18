Marjaavaan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria & Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

Marjaavaan Box Office: Milap Zaveri’s 2019 release Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria & Riteish Deshmukh in lead was an Average fair. The film released with good expectations and since it targetted masses majorly the film needed to do at least 70-80 crores business.
However, the film couldn’t impress the audience on a large level. After a fair opening, it trended fairly well at the Box Office and wrapped its run with a lifetime business of 47.71 crores.
Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 7.03 crores
Day 2: 7.21 crores
Day 3: 10.18 crores
First Weekend: 24.42 crores
Day 4: 4.15 crores
Day 5: 3.61 crores
Day 6: 3.16 crores
Day 7: 2.53 crores
First Week: 37.87 crores
Day 8: 1.09 crore
Day 9: 1.64 crore
Day 10: 2.32 crores
Day 11: 0.88 crore
Day 12: 0.94 crore
Day 13: 0.86 crore
Day 14: 0.84 crore
Second Week: 8.57 crores
Post Second Week: 1.27 crores
Total: 47.71 crores
