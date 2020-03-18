Marjaavaan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria & Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

Marjaavaan Box Office: Milap Zaveri’s 2019 release Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria & Riteish Deshmukh in lead was an Average fair. The film released with good expectations and since it targetted masses majorly the film needed to do at least 70-80 crores business.

However, the film couldn’t impress the audience on a large level. After a fair opening, it trended fairly well at the Box Office and wrapped its run with a lifetime business of 47.71 crores.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 7.03 crores

Day 2: 7.21 crores

Day 3: 10.18 crores

First Weekend: 24.42 crores

Day 4: 4.15 crores

Day 5: 3.61 crores

Day 6: 3.16 crores

Day 7: 2.53 crores

First Week: 37.87 crores

Day 8: 1.09 crore

Day 9: 1.64 crore

Day 10: 2.32 crores

Day 11: 0.88 crore

Day 12: 0.94 crore

Day 13: 0.86 crore

Day 14: 0.84 crore

Second Week: 8.57 crores

Post Second Week: 1.27 crores

Total: 47.71 crores

