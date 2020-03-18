From Joker To Bohemian Rhapsody – 5 Films Which Need A Revisit Right Way

From Joker to Bohemian Rhapsody, some films did make a lot of noise and were watched by a large group of people all around the world. Some of them deserve a revisit amid the disastrous Coronavirus Pandemic going around.

Let’s take a look at 5 such films that need your revisit ASAP:

1. 1917

1917 is the best cinematic experience one could ever have in a theatre. This is filmmaking at its finest & an example of how putting efforts at the right place will bring you the desired results. It’s not yet officially out on any platform.

Koimoi Rating: 5/5

2. Joker

This movie is above and beyond any kind of reviews. Joaquin Phoenix levels up the bar set by Heath Ledger and the standard of touching the character of Joker is now at an all-time high. Recommended for that insane side of yours. It’s available on YouTube movies to watch.

Koimoi Rating: 5/5

3. Parasite

Watch Parasite and you must. Witness what magic cinema is capable of and the spellbound art that it can create. Go for it. It’s coming on Amazon Prime on 27th March.

Koimoi Rating: 5/5

4. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

This 9th film by Quentin Tarantino is a once-in-a-blue-moon movie because we don’t have many directors to invest a whole school of thoughts behind a subject like this. Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt make sure to make this a memorable venture for every fan out there. It’s available on Amazon Prime to watch.

Koimoi Rating: 4/5

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody for some people it will be an emotional orgasm while for those who haven’t been their fans will become one after watching the film. Many people were asking for a time machine to go to the past and attend Queen’s concert once – this film is that machine guys. It’s available on Hotstar to watch.

Koimoi Rating: 4/5

