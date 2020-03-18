Siddharth Nigam REVEALS His Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Film!

Actor Siddharth Nigam is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He really loved SRK’s acting — especially in “Baazigar”.

“I love the way Shah Rukh portrays his characters in ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Every time I watch it, he looks so fresh. ‘Baazigar’ is my favorite film with him – his character is very strong and it’s a feel-good character which is unique, and I don’t think anyone else could’ve played it better,” Siddharth said on the sidelines of Sony MAX2’s ‘Timeless Digital Awards’.

Siddharth is currently wooing the audience with his role in TV show ” Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!