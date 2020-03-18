Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 entered the second weekend on a low note due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The film, however, crashed even further in weekdays and collected mere 45 lakhs collectively on Monday & Tuesday. The total business so far is 97.32 crores* which means it will crawl to touch 100 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 stands as 2nd highest grosser of 2020 and has jumped two places in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Grossers’ Chart. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of Welcome Back (97 crores) & Batla House (97.18 crores) to become 91st highest grossing Hindi film of All Time.

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Despite Crashing Due To Coronavirus Pandemic, The Film Surpasses Lifetime Business Of Welcome Back & Batla House In 12 Days
Baaghi 3 Box Office: Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, The Film Surpasses Lifetime Of Welcome Back & Batla House In 12 Days

The next targets of the film are Zero (97.50 crores) & Don 2 (100 crores). While it will cross Zero today or tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how much time it takes to cross Don 2.

Take a look at the table below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
279.50
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Baaghi 32020
97.32*
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02

The film will perhaps re-release after the ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak gets controlled. But even that won’t help much amidst a series of new releases at that time.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff looked concerned about Baaghi 3‘s below the mark numbers and expressed his desire regarding film’s re-releases. The action star replied to the tweet of one of the trade analysts, who explained that the film has lost out on a big chunk of the business due to coronavirus outbreak.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vijay Varma. The film hit the cinemas on March 6, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out