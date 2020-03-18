Baaghi 3 Box Office: Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, The Film Surpasses Lifetime Of Welcome Back & Batla House In 12 Days

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 entered the second weekend on a low note due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The film, however, crashed even further in weekdays and collected mere 45 lakhs collectively on Monday & Tuesday. The total business so far is 97.32 crores* which means it will crawl to touch 100 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 stands as 2nd highest grosser of 2020 and has jumped two places in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Grossers’ Chart. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of Welcome Back (97 crores) & Batla House (97.18 crores) to become 91st highest grossing Hindi film of All Time.

The next targets of the film are Zero (97.50 crores) & Don 2 (100 crores). While it will cross Zero today or tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how much time it takes to cross Don 2.

Take a look at the table below:

The film will perhaps re-release after the ongoing Coronavirus Outbreak gets controlled. But even that won’t help much amidst a series of new releases at that time.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff looked concerned about Baaghi 3‘s below the mark numbers and expressed his desire regarding film’s re-releases. The action star replied to the tweet of one of the trade analysts, who explained that the film has lost out on a big chunk of the business due to coronavirus outbreak.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vijay Varma. The film hit the cinemas on March 6, 2020.

