Baaghi 3 Box Office: Despite Coronavirus Pandemic, The Film Surpasses Lifetime Of Welcome Back & Batla House In 12 Days

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 entered the second weekend on a low note due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The film, however, crashed even further in weekdays and collected mere 45 lakhs collectively on Monday & Tuesday. The total business so far is 97.32 crores* which means it will crawl to touch 100 crores mark.
Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 stands as 2nd highest grosser of 2020 and has jumped two places in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Grossers’ Chart. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of Welcome Back (97 crores) & Batla House (97.18 crores) to become 91st highest grossing Hindi film of All Time.
The next targets of the film are Zero (97.50 crores) & Don 2 (100 crores). While it will cross Zero today or tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how much time it takes to cross Don 2.
Take a look at the table below:
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|War
|2019
|318.00
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|2020
|279.50
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Housefull 4
|2019
|206.00
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|3 Idiots
|2009
|202.00
|Good Newwz
|2019
|201.14
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0 (Hindi)
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Chhichhore
|2019
|150.36
|Dabangg 3
|2019
|150.00
|Saaho
|2019
|149.00
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Dream Girl
|2019
|139.70
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Dabangg
|2010
|139.00
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Ready
|2011
|120.00
|Ra.One
|2011
|118.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Bala
|2019
|116.38
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Ghajini
|2008
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Don 2
|2011
|100.00
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Baaghi 3
|2020
|97.32*
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
Trending
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff looked concerned about Baaghi 3‘s below the mark numbers and expressed his desire regarding film’s re-releases. The action star replied to the tweet of one of the trade analysts, who explained that the film has lost out on a big chunk of the business due to coronavirus outbreak.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vijay Varma. The film hit the cinemas on March 6, 2020.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!