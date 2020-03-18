Samantha Akkineni Leaves Pooja Hegde, PV Sindhu & Others Behind To Win The Title Of Most Desirable Woman Of 2019

Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni has been in headlines from the past number of weeks following her upcoming projects and her last release Jaanu. Though her last release failed to strike a right chord with the audience, the actress has moved on and is focusing on her upcoming projects.

The latest related to the Rangasthalam actress is, Samantha ranked top in a poll conducted by Hyderabad times by beating the likes of Pooja Hegde, PV Sindhu, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

It won’t be wrong to say that 2019 belonged to Samantha, as the actress delivered three super-hits in the form of Super Deluxe, Majili, and Oh! Baby.

The actress who is equally popular in Tamil and Telugu film industries has two big projects in her kitty.

The actress has signed Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Lady superstar Nayanthara in lead.

Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will also be leading a full-fledged Tamil horror venture which will be helmed by Ashwin Saravanan.

The gorgeous actress will soon be making her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 2.

It was only recently when the actress with over 40 films to her credit completed her 10-year film journey down South.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!