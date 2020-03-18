Karisma Kapoor Promotes Her Debut Web Show Mentalhood By Starting A Best Mother Coaching Class

Coming to the rescue of all moms out there, ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s latest show Mentalhood presents all the life lessons and tips that a parent could possibly need. While motherhood can be a tough task, Mentalhood seems to have all the right answers.

With each of these 10 episodes highlighting the ups and downs of a mother’s life, the show serves as the perfect guide if one wants to stay ahead in this race of motherhood. In a recently released teaser, that features Karisma Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, and Shilpa Shukla, we see each one of them talking about enrolling in a non-existent ‘Best Mother Coaching Class’. After all, as showcased on the show, being the best mother cannot be learned through any coaching class and each mother manoeuvres her way through, to raise her children.

Having launched on March 11, Mentalhood depicts the adventurous life of six supermoms who look to strike the perfect balance between raising their children and work life. Despite the challenges thrown their way, all of them have their unique way of dealing with the situation offering a quirky, yet emotional tale on the challenging role of motherhood.

These six supermoms have made the most of the Best Mother Coaching Class. Have you? Jump on this fun-filled ride as Mentalhood is now streaming exclusively on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 app.

