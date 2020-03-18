Oscars’ Ruler Parasite Is FINALLY Coming To India On THIS Digital Platform & Date

Prime members can now celebrate as critically acclaimed movie – Parasite makes its digital debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India on 27, March 2020

In a first-of-its-kind effort, Parasite will also be available with Hindi dubbing only on the Prime Video India service

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive India digital debut of Parasite, the film that created history by winning the most awards at the Oscars 2020. Directed and written by Bong Joon Ho, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Prime Members can now enjoy the Award-winning Korean Film Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, starting 27th, March 2020. In an effort to reach a larger audience, the much-loved and heavily awarded movie will also be made available with Hindi dubbing, only on Prime Video India.

Parasite is one of the highest-rated, critically acclaimed movies of 2019 and has secured writer-director Bong Joon-ho four awards at this year’s Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is also the first film from a South Korean director to win Best Picture and the first with a primarily Asian cast. Parasite becomes available to Prime members in India, within months of its theatrical release on 31st January, 2020.

Included with Prime Video: Oscar-winning Parasite joins thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood, including Indian produced Amazon Original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available for unlimited streaming as part of a Prime membership. Prime Video includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

