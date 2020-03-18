Coronavirus Pandemic: Television Industry To Suffer A Loss Of Around 100 Crores

Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal lives of the people and various fields are incurring huge losses. The television industry in India too is going through hardships as the state governments in the country ordered to stop the shooting of shows, on very short notice.

Yesterday, we came across the news that the shoot of the shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and others have come to a standstill. But on the other side, the industry personnel are lauding such precautionary measures of the government, in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, JD Majethia, the Chairman of TV and Web of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council, stated that the industry will have to face a loss of around 100 crores due to a halt but at the end of the day, it’s for a good reason.

Meanwhile, as the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a “Home Quarantined” stamp on it.

The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.”

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe.

