Dharmendra Didn’t Like Esha Deol Dancing Or Making Her Bollywood Debut REVEALS Hema Malini

The legendary actress and now a politician, Hema Malini appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show along with her daughter Esha Deol. Everyone in Bollywood is aware that the Deols are very old school and a little conservative with their outlook.

‘Sholay’ actress revealed that her husband Dharmendra was against the idea of Esha entering Bollywood.

On the show, Hema Malini said “Esha was interested in extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that.”

Esha has acted in some of the biggest films of Bollywood like Dhoom, Yuva, Kaal and a few others. The actress failed to establish herself as a star like her father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The Deol family may not be very active in Bollywood currently, but the family is respected by both the fans and film fraternity.

The actress has become an author now with her first book titled ‘Amma Mia’ and has no plans of returning to the acting front.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!