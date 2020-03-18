Kareena Kapoor Khan AKA Bebo Has The FUNNIEST Take On Coronavirus Precautions & We Can’t Stop Laughing!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time at home amid coronavirus pandemic. She’s spending some quality time with family and on Instagram and shared a picture mentioning the same on social media. She was recently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in Chandigarh and shared a picture with him on his birthday.

Well, coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill. People are at home and following basic hygiene rules by washing their hands and not going to public places. From Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Prince Of Wales, Charles are seeing doing ‘Namaste’ and avoiding handshakes.

Talking about the same, Kareena Shared a picture of her childhood days on Instagram wearing a red polka dots bikini set and expressing fear of touching and wrote, “Me… when someone tries to shake my hand these days!”

Isn’t Kareena looks cute as a button in this picture. Well, Taimur has taken the best features of his parents; Kareena and Saif.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film was one of the highest grossers of the year 2019. Besides Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, she will be seen next in multistarrer project Takht which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

