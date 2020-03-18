RRR: Alia Bhatt To Walk Out From SS Rajamouli’s Dream Project Because Of THIS Reason?

Tollywood star filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s dream project RRR has been making headlines ever since its inception. Off late, one often gets to hear the shoot of the magnum opus getting delayed following one or the other reason. The latest being Coronavirus pandemic. The makers had no options but to postpone the Pune schedule of the period actioner following the ongoing situation worldwide.

If reports are to be believed, apart from Coronavirus the other major concern for the makers is Alia Bhatt’s dates. The Highway actress was supposed to join RRR team for the shoot in Pune. But following the coronavirus pandemic, the Pune schedule has been postponed and the makers are worried about Alia’s dates which she lent for the shoot of RRR. Because Alia also has some other big projects in her kitty with the likes Takht, Gangubhai Kathiawadi and others, Rajamouli and his team are trying in their best co-ordinating with Alia’s manager to sort the issue.

Alia who wrapped up the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in lead along with Amitabh Bachchan in a key role will soon resume the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi, once the Coronavirus Pandemic calms down.

More about RRR, the film which was originally scheduled to release this monsoon will now only be releasing on 8th January 2021. The period actioner has Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a key role.

