Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring.

Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

“All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID,” Sunny captioned the video.

The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny.

Meanwhile, it was three years ago when Sunny Leone adopted her first child Nisha. The actress penned an emotional note on Thursday saying that today when she looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, a small village in Maharashtra.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

