Kareena Kapoor Khan's Happy Throwback Moments With Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Is All She Needs, See Pic!

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture recently, in the pic, you can see the Jab We Met actress hugging hubby Saif. On the other hand, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actor is seen holding Taimur.

“All I ever need #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack,” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Kareena shared a post where she mentioned that she is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen on the silver screen in Angrezi Medium starring alongside Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. This comedy-drama was directed by Homi Adajania and produced under Maddock Films.

Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in the Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hank. The Hindi version will feature Aamir Khan as the main lead. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been roped into the cast of Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht. Besides Kareena, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!