Pan-India superstar Prabhas is one of the biggest bankable stars in the entertainment industry. Since the success of the Baahubali series, the actor’s popularity skyrocketed. More than his films, he often makes headlines over rumored affairs with multiple actresses, including Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty.

While none of the speculations have been confirmed, fans have been wondering when will the superstar get married. The Saaho actor has now opened up on his marriage during a conversation with Unstoppable With NBK. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the second season of Unstoppable With NBK kick-started, the first part of the episode was dominated by discussions about Prabhas’ hush-hush romantic life. Nandamuri Balakrishna began grilling the Telugu superstar about possibly tying the knot, but he didn’t cave in.

As reported by News 18 report, the Adipurush actor replied, “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet.” NBK then went on to ask how he manages to deal with his mother’s pressure since every mother wants to see their children settled in their life.

Prabhas shared that his sister and sister-in-law live close by. So, that is how they are managing for now. “Later… I mean, it should be destiny. What is in our hands?” he added. Nandamuri Balakrishna went on to reveal that Sharwanand was on the show, and he was also asked the same question. The latter said that he would tie the knot when Prabhas does.

Upon hearing this, the Rebel star replied, “Then I should say I’ll get married after Salman Khan.”

One of the key highlights of the episode was Ram Charan’s call after which it was a laughing riot. NBK and Ram Charan took turns pulling the leg of the Saaho actor. Balakrishna asked the RRR actor to reconfirm if Prabhas was single as he was having a hard time believing it.

Must Read: Samantha Is No More A Part Of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Remake? Has Been Advised To Disappear For 3 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News