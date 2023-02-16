Excel Entertainment’s highly anticipated ‘Madgaon Express’ which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu gets a wrap after almost a year of shooting the film. While Excel Entertainment has time and again set a benchmark in delivering some of the most sought-after stories for decades, Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut with ‘Madgaon Express’ has already taken the excitement off the charts.

Taking to social media, Kunal Kemmu, who has commenced his directorial journey with this film, shared a bunch of pictures of the cast, crew, and the team behind his upcoming project. He writes “ It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without

@ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it.

The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75

Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

‘Madgaon Express’ all together introduces some of the most power-full performers from the cinema industry. Along with that, the choice of the intriguing title has already taken the anticipation a notch higher and the audience can not wait to watch the film.

Farhan Akhtar previously made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. Furthermore, Zoya Akhtar made her directorial debut with Luck By Chance in 2009, and now that Kunal Kemmu is starting his directing path with Excel, we are only waiting to watch another cinematic marvel from the makers.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2 and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Crazy Female Fan Tries To Forcefully Kiss Him On Cheek At The Night Manager Screening, Fans Call It “Pure Harassment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News