John Abraham is currently basking in the success of ‘Pathaan,’ which is breaking several box office records ever since its release. As the movie recently collected 953 crores gross worldwide, it has become the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. Seemingly, to celebrate the movie’s massive success, John Abraham gifted himself a new Suzuki Hayabusa.

Pathan saw John in the lead antagonist role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. John entertained the masses with his acting skills and stupendous stunts. Now, as the movie is continuing to garner success, John Abraham was recently seen unpacking the latest Suzuki Hayabusa bike that he gifted himself.

Apart from his movies and fitness, John Abraham is also known as an avid bike collector. In a recent video, which is making rounds on social media, the Satyameva Jayate actor could be seen unwrapping his shiny new bike.

As per reports, the actor has always had Suzuki Hayabusa as a part of his collection and he recently updated it with its latest model, MY2023. The bike is reportedly priced at around a whopping Rs 16.4 lakhs. Watch John Abraham unwrapping his new bike here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AsaD JaFc (@asadjafc)

Fans showered the Dhoom actor with love and congratulated him for a new addition to his bike collection. An Instagram user wrote, “Hayabusa bani hi John k liye hai,” while another penned, “Give me a better combination than john abraham and bike…. I’ll wait.”

A third fan wrote, “The man who made hayabusa famous,” while another joked, “Pathaan ka share mil gaya shayad Jim ko…ab to party hogi.”

John Abraham allegedly began collecting bikes after his 2004 blockbuster film ‘Dhoom.’ Other than Suzuki Hayabusa, the actor also has Yamaha R1, Honda CBR 1000RR-R, Kawasaki ZX-14R, Suzuki GSX-1000R, Ducati Diavel, BMW S100RR, Yamaha V-Max, Yamaha RD 350, MV Agusta F3 800, Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4 in his collection.

